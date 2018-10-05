Govt To Bombay HC: 7.5 lakh commercial vehicles have speed governors

There are 17 lakh registered commercial vehicles across the state, of which 7,80,000 vehicles appeared for fitness test last year and 7,50,000 of them had the speed limit device. (Express photo) There are 17 lakh registered commercial vehicles across the state, of which 7,80,000 vehicles appeared for fitness test last year and 7,50,000 of them had the speed limit device. (Express photo)

The state government on Thursday told the Bombay High Court that of the 17 lakh registered commercial vehicles across the state, there are around 7,50,000 in which speed limit devices are installed.

The court was hearing a petition filed by Raahat the Safe Community Foundation, seeking implementation of rules framed under the Maharashtra Motor Vehicles, Act, 1988, for speed governors to be fitted in vehicles. The petitioner told the court that vehicle manufactures shall abide by the mandatory provision of law in installing speed governors. The petition states that around 15,000 accidents, in which vehicles are involved, take place across the state in a month.

Government pleader Abhinandan Vagyani told the court that there are 17 lakh registered commercial vehicles across the state, of which 7,80,000 vehicles appeared for fitness test last year and 7,50,000 of them had the speed limit device. The remaining 30,000 vehicles had inbuilt speed limit devices.

Acting Chief Justice Naresh H Patil and Justice G S Kulkarni observed that the number of vehicles having speed limit devices are too few. Justice Kulkarni said that there are toll booths every 100 km and there should be scanning devices that would indicate that certain vehicles do not have fitness certificates and such vehicles owners should be fined.

Vagyani told the court that the 17 lakh figure across the state also includes three wheelers and small four-wheelers, like tempo, that have a low speed limit anyway. The bench directed the Advocate General to appear before the court on Monday.

