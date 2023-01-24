scorecardresearch
Monday, Jan 23, 2023
Govt suspends SDO linked to ex-minister Anil Parab’s Sai resort scam

BJP leader Kirit Somaiya had, in 2021, alleged that Parab had built a resort on land illegally tagged as non-agricultural land, that allowed him to carry out the construction in violation of CRZ rules in a no-development zone.

enforcement directorate, anil parab, anil parab money laundering, shiv sena, maharashtra, mumbai, indian express news" />Shiv Sena leader Anil Parab. (File photo)
The Maharashtra government on Monday suspended Jayram Deshpande, a sub-divisional officer at the deputy collector’s office in Dapoli.

He was involved in fraudulently giving permissions to Anil Parab, former transport minister in MVA government, for the construction of Sai resort in Dapoli, in violation of Coastal Regulation Zone rules.

BJP leader Kirit Somaiya had, in 2021, alleged that Parab had built a resort on land illegally tagged as non-agricultural land, that allowed him to carry out the construction in violation of CRZ rules in a no-development zone. On Monday, Somaiya shared online the order of the Revenue and Forest Department of the state government, announcing Deshpande’s suspension.

First published on: 24-01-2023 at 03:30 IST
