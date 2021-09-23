Maha govt studying merits, demerits of NEET: Deshmukh on Patole’s demand

After state Congress chief Nana Patole demanded that National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) exams be scrapped in Maharashtra, Medical Education Minister Amit Deshmukh on Wednesday said the government is studying the merits and demerits of the system.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Deshmukh said, “Tamil Nadu has already scrapped NEET. We are studying the pros and cons and will then decide. The state will make its stand clear in some time.’’

On Tuesday, Patole had said that NEET – the all-India pre-medical entrance test – has become like the Vyapam scam.

He has written to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, seeking that NEET be scrapped in Maharashtra and students be given admission on the basis of their state board exam marks.