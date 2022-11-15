Govt stalling Safe School Project: Aaditya Thackeray; BMC denies

SHIV SENA MLA Aaditya Thackeray on Monday accused the state government of shutting down Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s (BMC) Safe School Project which was proposed to be implemented in 186 municipal schools in Mumbai in 2020-21. It included making access to schools safe, and regular health check-ups in all BMC schools.

Taking to social media on Monday, Thackeray said, “Safe Schools was a simple project envisioned by us with @mybmc where @WRICitiesIndia and urban planners had marked out 186 municipal schools (7 specially abled children schools) for safer entry and exit of students in 500m radius to prevent accidents or crimes.”

He added, “Once inside the school, the Safe School project entailed mental healthcare, dental check-ups, diabetes awareness and management, eye check-ups. All of which now suddenly seems to have been put on the backburner by the UD Dept and the BMC.”

“We launched this program on May 11, post which urban planners worked on 186 schools. However, right before the tender stage of works, the government was betrayed by a few, who later formed an unconstitutional government. This work must be beyond petty politics!” he said.

However, BMC denied the allegation. A senior official from the planning department said, “Out of 190 schools, urban planners have been appointed for 25 as a pilot. The municipal commissioner’s sanction has been taken to utilise a Rs 50 crore fund. We have identified 25 schools – 10 in the Eastern Suburbs, and 15 in Western Suburbs. Preparation of tender documents and transfer of funds is in process.”