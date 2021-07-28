Govt should set aside norms, extend all possible help to flood-hit people: Fadnavis

The former CM said he was trying to reach out to the people and ascertain the ground situation. “We will submit a report to CM,” he said. (File Photo)

THE STATE government should go beyond the laid norms to reach out to the people affected by floods in the state, opposition leader Devendra Fadnavis said Wednesday as he embarked on a three-day tour to the rain-hit Satara, Sangli and Kolhapur.

The three districts in the sugar belt of Western Maharashtra are among the worst affected by the heavy rainfall and floods last week. Thousand people in these areas have been forced to leave their homes and seek shelter at relief camps.

On Wednesday, Fadnavis started his flood tour from Morgiri-Ambeghar in Satara. At Morna Vidhyalaya in Morgiri village, he distributed some relief material among the displaced families, interacted with people and also shared meal with them. A landslide in Ambeghar had left 15 persons dead last week.

“The floods have wrecked the lives of lakhs of people. In such times, the state government should set aside the norms and extend all possible help to people. Often the trappings of administrative norms lead to inordinate delays in enforcing the decisions. In case of flood relief, the government should exercise its discretionary powers to make quick decisions and its implementation to bring relief to people,” Fadnavis said. He was accompanied by the leader of opposition in the state Council Pravin Darekar.

The former CM said he was trying to reach out to the people and ascertain the ground situation. “We will submit a report to CM,” he said.

The magnitude of the floods, Fadnavis said, called for both short- and long-term planning. “While the first priority should be to equip the people with relief material to enable them to cope with daily life. But a long-term plan is needed to avoid recurrence of floods,” he said.