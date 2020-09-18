Govt should postpone mega police recruitment drive, says Fadnavis

“The government should request the Chief Justice of India to set up a constitutional bench (to decide on the validity of the quota) and appeal that the stay be lifted. Just deferring the recruitment drive by a couple of months will not make much difference,” Fadnavis said.

A day after the state Cabinet gave its nod to recruit 12,528 police constables, Leader of Opposition in the Assembly, Devendra Fadnavis, on Thursday demanded that the drive be postponed as “it would invite backlash from the Maratha community”.

This comes on a day when Home Minister Anil Deshmukh, in a video shared on twitter, said that the government will keep aside 13 per cent posts for the community after checking legal aspects.

Speaking to mediapersons, Fadnavis said: “At a time when the Supreme Court has stayed Maratha reservation, the government’s decision to recruit candidates for the police force is highly insensitive. It amounts to rubbing salt on the wounds of the Marathas… they will not be able to avail the quota if the recruitment drive is conducted now.”

“The government should request the Chief Justice of India to set up a constitutional bench (to decide on the validity of the quota) and appeal that the stay be lifted. Just deferring the recruitment drive by a couple of months will not make much difference,” he added. When contacted, Maratha Kranti Morcha coordinator Rajrndra Kondarne said, “It is going to be a long drawn legal process. Today, what we need is immediate solution and lifting of the stay on the quota.”

