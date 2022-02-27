Govt should give everything in writing on our demands for Maratha reservation: Chhattrapati Sambhajiraje

BJP MP Chhattrapati Sambhajiraje on Sunday demanded a written assurance from the Maha Vikas Aghadi government on the charter of demands he has made regarding Maratha reservation.

Sambhajiraje is on an indefinite fast for Maratha reservation since Saturday at Azad Maidan in Mumbai. On the second day of his fast, NCP and Shiv Sena leaders visited the venue to persuade him to end the agitation.

Home Minister Dilip Walse-Patil on Sunday evening also met Sambhajiraje and urged him to end the fast. He also assured him that he would convey all his demands to Chief minister Uddhav Thackeray.

Sambhajiraje said, “I want the state government to give me everything in writing on the Maratha reservation and several welfare schemes that I proposed for the larger good of Maratha community.”

While asserting that he was not going to withdraw the agitation, Sambhajiraje said, “Even in the past the state government had assured they would consider all our demands. The CM had promised he would enforce them within 15 days. Till date nothing happened.”

Earlier, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar had appealed to Sambhajiraje to end the agitation.

Shiv Sena leaders Anil Desai, Arvind Sawant and BMC mayor Kishori Pednekar also went to meet Bhosale.