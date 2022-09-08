scorecardresearch
Thursday, Sep 08, 2022

Govt should ensure PMKY reaches real beneficiaries: Raju Shetti

The state and central governments should ensure funds under PMKY are credited to deserving farmers, Raju Shetti said.

Swabhimani Shetkari Sanghatana president Raju Shetti (FIle photo)

Swabhimani Shetkari Sanghatana president Raju Shetti said actual beneficiaries of the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Yojana (PMKY) in Maharashtra are being denied its benefits. The state and central governments should ensure funds under PMKY are credited to deserving farmers, he said.

Shetti said, “I have received the eleventh installment of PMKY, which I have once again returned to concerned authorities. I have told concerned authorities to delete my name from the scheme, but they continue to credit the amount in my bank account.”

Under the PMKY an annual steady income of Rs 6,000 is directly credited into the account of eligible farmers, while Rs 2,000 is credited at regular intervals of four months.

There are 1.52 crore farmers in Maharashtra of which 75 to 80 lakh are eligible for this scheme.

First published on: 08-09-2022 at 07:17:41 pm
