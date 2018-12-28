Govt sets up committee to probe ESIC hospital fire

Ten days after a major fire broke out at ESIC Hospital in Andheri, claiming 11 lives, the state government set up a six-member committee headed by the additional chief secretary (Industries) to conduct an inquiry into the mishap. Labour department officials said the committee is expected to give its report within a month.

It will probe whether the hospital had all the requisite permissions, no-objection certificates and occupancy certificates for the building. Besides, it will check whether all fire prevention standards were followed, the fire-fighting system was functional and if it had a NOC from the fire department of MIDC under whose jurisdiction it falls.

“It will also probe whether fire mock drills and inspections were carried out,” said an official, adding that the committee would recommend action against officials found responsible for any lapse and also suggest ways to prevent such incidents in future.

The five other committee members are the Mumbai municipal commissioner, principal secretaries of the labour and public health departments, director of disaster management and the commissioner of ESIC, who will be member secretary of the panel.

However, questions are being raised about the constitution of the committee. While the additional chief secretary (industries), to whom MIDC reports, is heading the committee, the ESIC commissioner is a member secretary.