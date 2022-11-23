Govt set to tap tourism potential of MMR

CHIEF MINISTER Eknath Shinde-led Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) is aiming to develop the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) as a world class sustainable tourism hub.

It has also recently floated a tender for expression of interest from expert agencies for preparing a vision document for the same.

MMRDA commissioner S V R Srinivas said the MMR has played a significant role in the economic growth of Maharashtra. It contributes 4 per cent of India’s GDP, 36 per cent of the national corporate tax collection and 25 per cent of the industrial output.

While India’s economy is poised to be of USD 5 trillion by 2026, MMR aspires to be a USD 0.25 trillion economy by then. Since tourism is one of the fastest growing sectors having a strong multiplier effect on the economy, being labour intensive, it has an immense potential to create new jobs.

“MMR is richly endowed with natural resources such as Sanjay Gandhi National Park, Tungareshwar Wildlife Sanctuary, Matheran hill station and Eco-sensitive Zone, Karnala Bird sanctuary, and a 271-km scenic sea coast. Visitors to Mumbai are aware of its rich heritage, including the cluster of Victorian and Art Deco buildings (a UNESCO World Heritage

Site), and Marine Drive, etc. However, tourism opportunities in the rest of the region are largely untappedm” Srinivas said.

“The forests, dams, rivers and water bodies, forts, etc. have a vast potential. In view of the above, MMRDA envisages to develop the region as an international tourist destination by developing new tourism sites along with improving and strengthening the existing ones,” he added.