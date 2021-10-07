scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, October 06, 2021
PANDORA PAPERS

Govt seals land deal with Defence Ministry to widen highway

The issue was discussed in the civil-military liaison meeting held in Mantralaya on September 21.

By: Express News Service | Mumbai |
October 7, 2021 12:51:51 am
The decision was ratified in the state cabinet meeting held on Wednesday. (File)

The state government has exchanged land with the Ministry of Defence at Khadki to widen the old Mumbai-Pune highway.

The issue was discussed in the civil-military liaison meeting held in Mantralaya on September 21.

As per the deal, the government will hand over 10.49 acres of land from Defence and give it to Pune Municipal Corporation and give land to Defence at Yerwada. Of this, 10.49 acres, 3.34 acres has been given to the Pune Metro.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

The decision was ratified in the state cabinet meeting held on Wednesday.

Click here for more

An official of the state government said that users of the old highway would encounter a roadblock when they reached Pune from Mumbai.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Oct 06: Latest News

Advertisement