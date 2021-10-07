Govt seals land deal with Defence Ministry to widen highway

October 7, 2021 12:51:51 am
The state government has exchanged land with the Ministry of Defence at Khadki to widen the old Mumbai-Pune highway.
The issue was discussed in the civil-military liaison meeting held in Mantralaya on September 21.
As per the deal, the government will hand over 10.49 acres of land from Defence and give it to Pune Municipal Corporation and give land to Defence at Yerwada. Of this, 10.49 acres, 3.34 acres has been given to the Pune Metro.
The decision was ratified in the state cabinet meeting held on Wednesday.
An official of the state government said that users of the old highway would encounter a roadblock when they reached Pune from Mumbai.
📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines
For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-