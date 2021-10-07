Govt seals land deal with Defence Ministry to widen highway

The state government has exchanged land with the Ministry of Defence at Khadki to widen the old Mumbai-Pune highway.

The issue was discussed in the civil-military liaison meeting held in Mantralaya on September 21.

As per the deal, the government will hand over 10.49 acres of land from Defence and give it to Pune Municipal Corporation and give land to Defence at Yerwada. Of this, 10.49 acres, 3.34 acres has been given to the Pune Metro.

The decision was ratified in the state cabinet meeting held on Wednesday.

An official of the state government said that users of the old highway would encounter a roadblock when they reached Pune from Mumbai.