Govt says expect Governor’s nod for Shetti, Khadse as nominated MLCs by November 21

The Uddhav Thackeray government is going ahead with its plan to get Raju Shetti, the Swabhimani Shetkari Sanghatana president, and Eknath Khadse, who recently quit BJP and joined NCP, elected to the state Legislative Council via the Governor’s quota.

Rubbishing reports that Shetti and Khadse are not in contention for the nominated Legislative Council seats, a senior leader said: “We have looked into all legal and constitutional aspects and are ready to contest the same if the nominations under the Governor quota are not accepted.”

“We expect the Governor’s consent by November 21,” said NCP president Jayant Patil.

Of the 78 MLCs in the Legislative Council, 12 nominated by the Governor. As per rules, these 12 MLCs are chosen for their contribution to the fields of art, literature, culture, academics or cooperative and social work among others.

Ruling allies Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress have recommended four candidates each to Governor Bhagat Singh Koshiyari for nomination. They include Shetti and Khadse. When contacted, Shetti said, “I am amazed with the debate over my name. I have never approached any party for a Council seat. I had only once met NCP chief Sharad Pawar a few months ago. He expressed his desire to offer me a Council seat.”

He was quick to point out that he has authored two books – Shivarat te Sansad and a compilation of his columns in Marathi daily Shivaratun. “I have successfully set up a milk cooperative in 2012. It is among the few organisations that pay higher renumeration to dairy farmers,” Shetti said.

“The decision to nominate anyone is the prerogative of the Governor and the government. I am not commenting on the process. But I am amused by those questioning my contribution in the social sector,” he added.

In the case of Khadse, the government has decided to mention the work he has done as a social worker. “Social work has been the foundation of my 40-year career. I am a grassroots social worker who took a plunge into politics,” Khadse said.

