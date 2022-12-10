Govt sanctions Rs 200 cr to pay salary of MSRTC staff, unions say insufficient

The Maharashtra government on Friday gave approval for the release of Rs 200 crore to the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) so that it can clear salary arrears of its staffers.

The MSRTC unions, however, claimed the fund released was insufficient to pay the salaries of the employees.

Officials said MSRTC Vice-Chairman and Managing Director Shekhar Channe had written to the government, requesting that funds be released for the payment of salary of staffers for the month of October. “Following the request, a government resolution was issued for releasing the amount,” said an official.

While terming the financial assistance as “pure fraud and a scam”, S T Karmachari Congress union’s general secretary, Shrirang Barge, said: “The MSRTC had demanded Rs 790 crore from the government for payment of salary. But only Rs 200 crore has been given to the corporation. This amount is insufficient. A fund of Rs 360 crore is required to pay salary each month. This fund would not cover provident fund, gratuity, bank loans, LIC payments and other debts of the employees. Because of this, the employees are not satisfied.”

“The government had said in court that the full amount required for salary payment will be given to MSRTC. The full amount was given only for two months. Ever since the new government came into power, the full amount has not been paid even once,” Barge claimed.

Maintaining that this is a contempt of court, Barge said soon a contempt petition will be filed in this regard.

According to MSRTC staffers’ union, the salaries of the employees were not released on the 7th day of the month. “The unions have also been claiming that the salary is not coming on time… it is also not being paid in full, which is a contempt of the court,” said an official.