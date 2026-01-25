Govt rubbed salt in wounds of Marathi manoos: Opp on Koshyari getting Padma Bhushan

Opposition parties have strongly criticised the Centre’s decision to confer the Padma Bhushan on former Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari, accusing him of insulting Marathi icons and undermining constitutional values during his tenure.

Leaders allege he insulted Marathi icons and played a partisan role in state politics, calling the honour an affront to democracy and Maharashtra’s pride.The decision to award Padma Bhushan to former Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari has triggered sharp criticism from opposition parties. (File Photo)

The opposition parties have reacted sharply to the central government’s decision to award Padma Bhushan to former Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari. The opposition has sought to find out from the government as to what Koshyari did to merit the civilian honour “as he had rubbed salt into the wounds of Marathi Manoos”.

Shiv Sena (UBT) spokesperson Sanjay Raut said, “The honour is nothing short of the murder of democracy and the Constitution. From national icons like Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj to Mahatma Phule, he has insulted them all. Honouring him in this manner is tantamount to rubbing salt into the wound and pride of Marathi manoos.”

Raut said, “Can the central government tell us what great work Koshyari did to warrant the honour? He was at the forefront of bringing down the opposition government and installing the BJP government in an illegal manner. If he is being honoured for murdering democracy and Constitution, then we bow our heads before such a government.”
Former Maharashtra chief minister Prithviraj Chavan said, “It is difficult to believe why Koshyari would be honoured. What has been done to merit the honour? It seems like he has been honoured for manufacturing a BJP government in Maharashtra.”

AAP spokesperson Mukund Kirdat said, “By honouring a controversial figure like Koshyari, the government has lowered the prestige of the civilian honour. We could have understood if he made a non-serious mistake, but he was repeatedly making serious statements which hurt the self-respect and pride of Maharashtrians. His statements could have caused violence and fortunately nothing of that sort happened. After making volatile comments, then retracting them, he was again indulging in the same game. Maharashtra has never seen such a governor in its history.”

Activist Manav Kamble said, “Since the BJP does not have any heroes, they make heroes out of those who have insulted the ‘bahujan samaj’. Honour for Koshyari is the latest example of their high-handed attitude.”

In July 2022, Koshyari first triggered a controversy when he said if Gujaratis and Rajasthanis are removed from Mumbai, no money will be left. He made the statement at an event Mumbai, leading to protests from the opposition.
Koshyari then retracted his statement.  “The statement I made at the Rajasthani community event had no intention of belittling the Marathi man. I only spoke about the contribution of Gujarati and Rajasthani associations in business. It is the Marathi people who built Maharashtra through their hard work,” he said.

Kamble said the most shocking of Koshyari’s statement was when he said “Who would ask about Shivaji Maharaj without Samarth Ramdas?”

“Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj is held in high esteem by all communities in Maharashtra. Despite this, Koshyari made such a statement which could have fuelled riots.”

Koshyari then backtraced. “He said his comments were based on ‘preliminary information’ and that he had since learned of ‘new conclusions’ regarding the history,” Kamble said.

Koshyari again made a controversial statement against Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. At an event in Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar (then Aurangabad), Koshyari said, “Shivaji is an icon of olden days.”
He suggested that students look for “modern icons” instead of historical ones.

Raut said Koshyari went to the extent of even trying to belittle the marriage of national icons like Mahatma Phule and Savitribai Phule. “Imagine, Savitribai was married at 10, and her husband was 13. Imagine, what must the boy and girl be doing or thinking after marriage,” Koshyari had said.

Raut said, “How can the governor of a state make such ridiculous statements? And yet he was allowed to continue in Maharashtra as governor without even being sacked or reprimanded. And now the government has crossed all limits. They have insulted Maharashtrians like never before,” he said.

Kirdat said Koshyari worked as a party leader of the BJP and not as governor of Maharashtra. “He even administered an oath of office in the early morning hours to Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar which sent shock waves in Maharashtra and even in the country. It was done so blatantly.”

Kirdat said Koshyari had also sat on the list of 12 members to be appointed to the Legislative Council by the Cabinet for over a year. “He violated the Constitution and is now being honoured,” he said.

Manoj Dattatrye More
Manoj Dattatrye More

Manoj Dattatrye More is a Senior Editor at The Indian Express, having been with the publication since 1992. Based in Pune, he is a veteran journalist with a 33-year career that spans editorial desk work, investigative reporting, and political analysis. Professional Legacy Experience: He spent his first 16 years on the editorial desk before moving into active field reporting. He has written over 20,000 stories, including more than 10,000 bylined articles. Impact Journalism: He is widely respected for "campaign-style" reporting that leads to tangible social change. Road Safety: His decade-long campaign regarding the dangerous state of the Pune-Mumbai highway in Khadki resulted in a ₹23 crore reconstruction project in 2006, which dramatically reduced fatalities. Environmental Protection: His reports against tree cutting on the Pune-Mumbai and Pune-Nashik highways saved approximately 2,000 trees. Anti-Corruption: During the COVID-19 pandemic, he exposed a scam where doctors were being asked to pay bribes for government jobs, resulting in them being hired without payment. Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025) Manoj More's recent work focuses heavily on the shifting political landscape of Maharashtra and civic governance in the Pimpri-Chinchwad area: 1. Political Shifts & Alliances "Ajit Pawar's NCP continues domination in Pune, wins 10 of 17 local bodies" (Dec 21, 2025): A major report on the local self-government election results, detailing the NCP’s stronghold in Baramati, Indapur, and Lonavala. "BJP ropes in 13 ex-corporators, deals major blow to NCP" (Dec 20, 2025): Reporting on a significant political defection in Pimpri-Chinchwad as the BJP gears up for civic polls. "Congress opts for solo BMC run as alliance talks with Sena (UBT) collapse" (Dec 17, 2025): Covering the breakdown of Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) talks for the Mumbai civic elections. "NCP(SP)'s Rahul Kalate, Sena (UBT) leader Sanjog Waghere set to join BJP" (Dec 19, 2025): Detailing high-profile party-hopping ahead of the municipal elections. 2. Civic & Administrative Accountability "PCMC draws ire for issuing tenders worth Rs 250 crore just before poll code" (Dec 17, 2025): An investigative piece on the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation’s last-minute spending spree before election restrictions. "93 killed in 76 accidents in five years: Bypass service roads in Pune remain undeveloped for 18 yrs" (Nov 16, 2025): A critical look at the long-delayed infrastructure projects contributing to fatalities on Pune’s bypass roads. 3. Social & Labor Issues "As state says TCS has laid off 376 employees: FITE flags figures, say nearly 2,500 were forced to quit" (Dec 11, 2025): Investigating conflicting reports regarding IT sector layoffs in Maharashtra. "Maharashtra govt move to 'downgrade' Aadhaar cards" (Nov 30, 2025): Reporting on the state’s decision to require additional documents alongside Aadhaar to combat identity misuse. Signature Beat Manoj More is the definitive voice on Pimpri-Chinchwad, an industrial hub he has covered for three decades. His reporting is characterized by its aggressive stance against local "gondaism" (thuggery) and a relentless focus on civic infrastructure—choked drains, garbage management, and public transport. X (Twitter): @manojmore91982 ... Read More

