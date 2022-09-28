scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Sep 27, 2022

Govt reconstitutes development boards for Marathwada, Vidarbha, other areas

Then MVA government had come under criticism from BJP for not reconstituting the boards. The BJP had accused the MVA government of neglecting the backward Marathwada and Vidarbha regions by not reconstituting the boards.

The statutory development boards came into being on May 1, 1994. (File Photo)

WITH AN eye on upcoming local bodies poll, the Cabinet on Tuesday decided to reconstitute the statutory development boards for Marathwada, Vidarbha and the rest of Maharashtra. The term of these boards had expired on April 30, 2020.

Then MVA government had come under criticism from BJP for not reconstituting the boards. The BJP had accused the MVA government of neglecting the backward Marathwada and Vidarbha regions by not reconstituting the boards. Former President Pranab Mukherjee, by an order dated April 30, 2015 had extended the term of boards by five years.

The statutory development boards came into being on May 1, 1994. The board has functions to ascertain the relative levels of development in different sectors in relation to its area on the basis of appropriate indicators, having regard to the levels of development in the state as a whole; assess the impact of various development efforts in removing backlog and in achieving overall development within its area; suggest the levels of development expenditure over the area of the development boards during a plan period including the Annual Plan; and prepare an annual report on its working and send it, as far as practicable, within three months after the end of every financial year to the Governor for placing it before the state legislature.

More from Mumbai

On the other important function of the Boards, namely assessing the impact of the various development efforts in removing backlog and achieving overall development within a Board’s area, the Governor had directed the Development Boards to identify two or three major areas of importance in their regions and form study groups of experts to come up with report on the impact of the schemes in selected areas of study.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-September 27, 2022: Why you should read ‘Mankading’ or ‘Rarest o...Premium
UPSC Key-September 27, 2022: Why you should read ‘Mankading’ or ‘Rarest o...
Why India has lashed out at the US over its F-16 package to PakistanPremium
Why India has lashed out at the US over its F-16 package to Pakistan
Kurmi club: On national path, Nitish looks east, at UP’s Sonelal Pa...Premium
Kurmi club: On national path, Nitish looks east, at UP’s Sonelal Pa...
Interview: MD-CEO, Central bank of India | ‘During PCA years, none of our...Premium
Interview: MD-CEO, Central bank of India | ‘During PCA years, none of our...

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 28-09-2022 at 03:57:09 am
Next Story

Maharashtra: 47 people held across state for ‘links’ with PFI; four from Thane

UPSC-CSE DEDICATED SECTION with UPSC KEY for Subscribers Monday-Friday, daily UPSC ESSENTIALS aimed at syllabus, expert talk, weekly news & key terms with MCQs, case studies, much more
Subscribe for full access
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 27: Latest News
Advertisement