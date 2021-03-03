Govt re-employs R A Rajeev as MMRDA chief

The state government on Tuesday issued orders re-employing IAS officer R A Rajeev as the metropolitan commissioner of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) on a contractual basis for three months.

Rajeev, a 1987-batch IAS officer, had attained the age of superannuation on Sunday. He has been heading the MMRDA as its metropolitan commissioner since May, 2018. Now, he has been reappointed as the MMRDA chief till May, 2021.

Officials said that ambitious projects such as the Mumbai Metro corridors, Mumbai Trans Harbour Link Project and others were being executed by the MMRDA. “Considering his experience and capability, Rajeev has been appointed for three months to complete the projects,” said an official.

Metro lines 7 (Dahisar East to Andheri East) and 2A (Dahisar to DN Nagar) are likely to commence from May.