Govt, RBI in talks with some South Asian countries for rupee trade: Das

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and the Union government are in discussions with some South Asian countries for facilitating cross-border trade in rupees across the region, the central bank Governor Shaktikanta Das said Friday.

In July, the RBI had put in place a mechanism to settle international trade in rupees to emphasise exports from India and support the increasing interest of the global trading community in the rupee.

“We are already in discussions with some of the countries in this region (South Asian countries) to facilitate rupee settlement of cross border trade. That is one area which has a very big potential in the years to come,” Das said while speaking in New Delhi at the launch of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) publication, South Asia’s Path to Resilient Growth.

Talking about the Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC), whose pilots in wholesale and retail segments have already been launched, Das said RBI is moving cautiously.

“If there is cloning or anything which happens, it can be very, very risky. So, we are moving through it very carefully.”

He also suggested that CBDC is an area where there can be room for cooperation among South Asian nations.

On unified payments interface (UPI) payments, Das said India has already entered into agreements with countries from the region such as Bhutan and Nepal. “We are trying to provide a UPI facility to make cross-border payments much easier in this region,” he said.

In his speech on South Asia’s macroeconomic challenges and policy priorities, Das said greater intraregional trade can boost growth and employment opportunities, in light of the overcast global trade outlook for 2023.

He said taming inflation must be the top priority for the region. Multiple external shocks in the form of Covid-related global supply chain disruptions, food and energy crises following the war in Ukraine, and financial market volatility arising from aggressive monetary policy tightening have exerted sustained price pressures in the South Asian economies, as in other parts of the world, he said.

Das said the region’s heavy dependence on imported fossil fuels has made it vulnerable to imported fuel inflation. While the recent softening of commodity prices and supply chain bottlenecks should help in lowering inflation going ahead, risks to growth and investment outlook may rise if inflation persists at high level.

“Prioritising price stability, may therefore be the optimal policy choice in the current context for the region,” the governor said. The approach to disinflation, however, needs to be mindful of the rising risks to the growth outlook in an environment of deteriorating prospects for global growth and trade activity, he said.

The second priority for the South Asian nations should be containing external debt vulnerabilities as the surge in external debt in recent years and associated vulnerabilities have undermined macroeconomic stability in several countries of the region, he said. Since the South Asian region has a high reliance on fossil fuels and imported energy, making it vulnerable to volatile oil, gas and coal prices, and in view of the dominating influence of geopolitical factors in driving global energy market dynamics, the region needs to strengthen energy cooperation arrangements so as to enhance resilience to external shocks, he said.