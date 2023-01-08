Govt plans to use MGNREGS funds for afforestation works

To bring about more transparency in afforestation works and use state funds for other forest conservation works, the Maharashtra government is planning to bring forestry work under Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS).

“We pay around Rs 430 per day for labour in our tree plantation drives, which include works such as digging a pit and planting a sapling, among others. We are designing a proposal as per which around Rs 250 will be paid from MGNREGS and the rest by the forest department to workers,” a senior official from the state forest department said.

The official added the department annually allots approximately Rs 800 crore for forestation works. “If almost 60 per cent of these funds come from MGNREGS, then the saved money can be diverted to other works of the department.”

Moreover, the money released under MGNREGS will be deposited directly in the accounts of the labourers, which will bring transparency and make it easy to track the money being spent, the official said.

Sources in the department said that the expenditure on labour in afforestation efforts is under scanner and the said proposal is one of the ways to ensure that the state’s funds reach the beneficiary directly. “The work of forestation will also be streamlined and the department will have greater control if the work is done under MGNREGS,” the official said.

Maharashtra has around 25,000 sq km of degraded forest land and 36,000 sq km of wasteland where forestation works need to be undertaken. “It isn’t an easy task to undertake forestation on such a vast area and state’s funds may also be inadequate,” the official said. The proposal is at present in the planning stage and will soon be presented at the ministerial level for further approval, said sources.