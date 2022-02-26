scorecardresearch
Friday, February 25, 2022
Govt plans to de-reserve 270-acre plot in Thane for Metro 4 project

The state urban development department has published a notice to change the reservation under the Maharashtra Regional Town Planning act.

Written by Yogesh Naik | Mumbai |
February 26, 2022 2:34:25 am
The work on Metro 4 had suffered due to the Covid-19. This has led to long traffic jams on the Lal Bahadur Shastri Marg, Ghodbunder Road, Eastern Express Highway and Nath Pai Marg in Ghatkopar. (File)

The state government is planning to de-reserve a 270-acre plot in Thane city limits from the picnic centre and green zone for its Metro 4 project connecting Wadala and Thane.

The state urban development department has published a notice to change the reservation under the Maharashtra Regional Town Planning act. The project is being implemented by Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) and Metro 4 will be later extended from Wadala to General Post Office in South Mumbai.

Speaking to The Indian Express, MMRDA Commissioner S V R Srinivas said, “There is a 270-acre plot in Thane, and it was a revenue land given to private parties on class 2 lease. We need nearly 104 acres for our car shed for Metro 4. A part of it will be taken over by the Thane Municipal Corporation for a recreation ground. The work of the Metro 4 project has begun, and we need a car shed.”

The work on Metro 4 had suffered due to the Covid-19. This has led to long traffic jams on the Lal Bahadur Shastri Marg, Ghodbunder Road, Eastern Express Highway and Nath Pai Marg in Ghatkopar.

