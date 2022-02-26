Govt plans to de-reserve 270-acre plot in Thane for Metro 4 project

The state government is planning to de-reserve a 270-acre plot in Thane city limits from the picnic centre and green zone for its Metro 4 project connecting Wadala and Thane.

The state urban development department has published a notice to change the reservation under the Maharashtra Regional Town Planning act. The project is being implemented by Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) and Metro 4 will be later extended from Wadala to General Post Office in South Mumbai.

Speaking to The Indian Express, MMRDA Commissioner S V R Srinivas said, “There is a 270-acre plot in Thane, and it was a revenue land given to private parties on class 2 lease. We need nearly 104 acres for our car shed for Metro 4. A part of it will be taken over by the Thane Municipal Corporation for a recreation ground. The work of the Metro 4 project has begun, and we need a car shed.”

The work on Metro 4 had suffered due to the Covid-19. This has led to long traffic jams on the Lal Bahadur Shastri Marg, Ghodbunder Road, Eastern Express Highway and Nath Pai Marg in Ghatkopar.