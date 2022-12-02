scorecardresearch
Friday, Dec 02, 2022

Govt partially rolls back ban on single-use plastic items

The government has also allowed non-woven polypropylene carry-bags, specifically which are not more than 60 grams per square mere with a thickness of less then 50 microns.

The Maharashtra government's allows use, storage, sale, distribution and transportation of such plastic items.

Partially rolling back the ban on plastic items imposed across Maharashtra in 2018, the state government on Thursday allowed use of single-use disposable plastic items such as straw, plates, cups, glasses, forks and containers like bowls, among other things, made of compostable material. This brings relief to plastic manufacturers, traders and users of plastic such as restaurants, shops and businesses across the state. The notification was issued by the environment department on Wednesday.

The government has also allowed non-woven polypropylene carry-bags, specifically which are not more than 60 grams per square mere with a thickness of less then 50 microns.

The Maharashtra government’s allows use, storage, sale, distribution and transportation of such plastic items. The notification also allows plastic items less than 50 microns and items less then 60 grams per square metre for packaging purposes. “The packaging material shall be more than 50 microns thickness. In case of thickness of plastic sheets impairs the functionality of the product, the packaging material shall be of less than 50 micron,” it says.

The state had banned use of all single-use disposal plastic items such as plates, spoons, bowls, forks and containers that are used by the restaurant industry for packaging.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key- December 1, 2022: Why you should read ‘Great Indian Bustard’ or...Premium
UPSC Key- December 1, 2022: Why you should read ‘Great Indian Bustard’ or...
Crisis and anger: Reading China’s ‘Zero-Covid’ and anti...Premium
Crisis and anger: Reading China’s ‘Zero-Covid’ and anti...
How to read Q2 GDP dataPremium
How to read Q2 GDP data
Arun Singhal: ‘India will keep importing fertilizers from Russia as long ...Premium
Arun Singhal: ‘India will keep importing fertilizers from Russia as long ...

The notification comes with a rider that manufacturers will have to secure certificates from Plastic Engineering and Technology (CIPET) and Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) for manufacture and trade of such items.

Presently, the plastic ban in Maharashtra allowed compostable plastic carriers for industries such as Solid Waste Management (SWM).

More from Mumbai

On Monday, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis chaired a meeting with the environment department, where the decision was taken by the government.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 02-12-2022 at 05:34:56 am
Next Story

Govt to conduct financial audit of private colleges to check arbitrary charging of fees

Decision 2022 | Our election coverage from Gujarat and Himachal, stay updated
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Dec 02: Latest News
Advertisement
close