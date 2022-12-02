Govt partially rolls back ban on single-use plastic items

Partially rolling back the ban on plastic items imposed across Maharashtra in 2018, the state government on Thursday allowed use of single-use disposable plastic items such as straw, plates, cups, glasses, forks and containers like bowls, among other things, made of compostable material. This brings relief to plastic manufacturers, traders and users of plastic such as restaurants, shops and businesses across the state. The notification was issued by the environment department on Wednesday.

The government has also allowed non-woven polypropylene carry-bags, specifically which are not more than 60 grams per square mere with a thickness of less then 50 microns.

The Maharashtra government’s allows use, storage, sale, distribution and transportation of such plastic items. The notification also allows plastic items less than 50 microns and items less then 60 grams per square metre for packaging purposes. “The packaging material shall be more than 50 microns thickness. In case of thickness of plastic sheets impairs the functionality of the product, the packaging material shall be of less than 50 micron,” it says.

The state had banned use of all single-use disposal plastic items such as plates, spoons, bowls, forks and containers that are used by the restaurant industry for packaging.

The notification comes with a rider that manufacturers will have to secure certificates from Plastic Engineering and Technology (CIPET) and Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) for manufacture and trade of such items.

Presently, the plastic ban in Maharashtra allowed compostable plastic carriers for industries such as Solid Waste Management (SWM).

On Monday, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis chaired a meeting with the environment department, where the decision was taken by the government.