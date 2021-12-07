Maharashtra govt orders cut in RT-PCR test rates

The state government on Monday issued orders that the rates of RT-PCR were reduced from Rs 800 to Rs 700 for home collection and all charges including for the PPE would be borne by the laboratory.

For collection of samples at drive-through sample collection kiosks, at sample collection drives, Covid Care Collection Centres, Hospital Clinic, Quarantine Centres of Laboratories, etc. (All necessary consumable like extraction kit, RT-PCR Kit etc. will be borne by laboratory), the rates have been slashed from Rs 600 to Rs 500 per test.

For picking of sample from collection site, transport and reporting of sample (All necessary consumable like for collection will be borne by sample provider), the rate has been slashed from Rs 500 to Rs 350 per test.

The rates of ELISA for SARS Covid-2 Antibodies Test will now cost Rs 200 if patient goes to the lab, Rs 250 if collective sample is taken and Rs 350 if sample is collected at home.

The CLIA test for SARS Covid will cost Rs 300 per test if person goes to laboratory, Rs 400 if collective samples is given and Rs 500 if a lab technician visits home.

The CB NAAT and TRUNAT test will cost Rs 1,200 for lab test and there is no pricing cap on tests at home and for collective samples. On Saturday, CSMIA has revised the rates of Rapid PCR test to INR 3,900 as against INR 4,500 earlier.