Govt orders CAG audit of BMC works during Covid

Maharashtra government has issued orders for a CAG audit of Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) during the two years when Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government was in power.

The CAG audit will include a probe into allegations of a scam in the running of Covid centres. It was alleged by BJP that contract to run Covid centres and to provide medical services were given by BMC in a non-transparent manner. Lifeline Hospital Management Services was given the contract of around Rs 100 crore to run five Covid centres. The company had not been formed when the contract was given to it on June 26, 2020. Subsequently, it was alleged that it is an unregistered firm.

Also Read | Changes galore in BMC after Shinde-Fadnavis govt takes over

There were also allegations of a scam in purchases during Covid. BMC bought Remdesivir at Rs 1,568 per vial and an order was given for two lakh vials on April 7, 2020. The same day, Maharashtra’s government’s Haffkine Institute bought Remdesivir at Rs 668 per vial. Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation also bought Remdesivir at Rs 668 per vial.

There were also allegations that for purchases at various Covid centres, “extraordinary power” was given to Assistant Commissioner at ward level, which led to corruption. The manner in which contracts were given for construction of Covid centres also needs a special audit, it was alleged.

BJP MLAs had also raised the issue of acquisition/ purchase of a land parcel by BMC at Dahisar from Nishalp Realties for which it paid Rs 349 crore. It was alleged that Nishalp Realties’ Alpesh Ajmera bought the same land from Mascarehans and family at Rs 2.55 crore.

Several municipal officials had strongly objected to the purchase of this land.

There were also allegataions of irregularities in purchase of oxygen generation plants. In June-July 2021 BMC ordered oxygen generation plants to be installed at various hospitals. A company named Highway Construction Company was given the contract on June 16, 2021.

Advertisement

Minister Aslam Sheikh had objected to it. The company was later blacklisted.

Probe will also be conducted into allegations of involvement of BMC officials in award of Covid contracts. RT-PCR testing contracts were given in various wards allegedly in a non-transparent manner to newly formed companies, inexperienced companies or companies connected to the ruling parties, political leaders or BMC officials.

Also Read | Senior BMC official transferred for 3rd time in a month

Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said the Terms of Reference (ToR) have been fixed for the probe. “There will be inquiries into every wrongdoing,” he said.

Advertisement

NCP said targeting BMC with CAG inquiry is nothing but a political move to defame the Opposition. “Why no inquiry is being conducted at Pune or Nagpur? Those municipal corporations also undertook similar projects during Covid pandemic,” said NCP state president Mahesh Tapase.

Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray welcomed the CAG audit and said that along with BMC similar audits should be held for civic corporations in Thane, Nagpur and Pune. “I welcome the CAG audit, but there should also be an audit of Thane, Nagpur and Pune as well as the Urban Development department which was headed by the current CM (Eknath Shinde),” Aaditya said.

BJP is the ruling party in Pune and Nagpur civic bodies while Thane Municipal corporation was under the control of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde when he was in the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena.