Govt officials can’t write annual reports of staffers related to them

No government official will be allowed to write the annual confidential report (ACR) for a relative, the state General Administration Department (GAD) said in a Government Resolution (GR) issued on Monday.

A man cannot write the ACR, required for promotion, for his wife or vice versa, the order clarified.

Officials said in that even though the practice goes against the rules, there have been instances of people writing the ACR for their spouses or other relatives.

“Years ago, there was one chief secretary who used to write his wife’s annual report. There was another chief secretary who would write the ACRs of his children,” said an official.

“The Centre has set guidelines that one must not be posted under a relative, and that a relative must not write his/her reportee’s ACR if they have happen to be their relatives. However, we have received some complaints and representation of the rules being flouted and had to come up with an order in the regard,” said an official with GAD.