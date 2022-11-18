Govt nod to extend EWS reservation to SEBC candidates pending appointment

THE MAHARASHTRA Cabinet on Thursday approved extending the Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) quota facility to candidates under the Socially and Educationally Backward Classes (SEBC) category.

The benefit will be available to the candidates, selected during the period from 2014 to September 9, 2020, who were denied appointment in the selection process completed after accepting the EWS option allowed to the SEBC candidates.

The Marathas were given reservations of 12 and 13 per cent in employment and education, respectively in 2018 under the SEBC Act, 2018. On September 9, 2020, a three-judge bench of the Supreme Court had stayed the reservation and on May 5, 2021, it was cancelled by the court.

After the Cabinet’s decision to include SEBC under the EWS quota, the Chief Minister’s Office issued a statement on Thursday, and said, “Due to the Supreme Court’s stay, as the matter was sub-judice, and during the Covid-19 lockdown, candidates could not be appointed to the government service even after being selected.”

“The appointment will be subject to the final verdict on the petitions pending before the Maharashtra Administrative Tribunal, HC and Supreme Court,” the statement added.