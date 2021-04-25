Maharashtra: Govt nod for 14 plants in MMR to generate oxygen from air

A Covid patient’s family buys an oxygen cylinder from a store in Mumbai. (Express Photo by Pradip Das)

The state government has decided to install 14 plants in Mumbai Metropolitan Region to generate oxygen from the air in view of the oxygen shortage during the Covid-19 surge.

The plants will be set up in Thane, Kalyan-Dombivili, Bhiwandi, Ulhasnagar, Ambernath, Badlapur, Mira Bhayander, Vasai Virar, Navi Mumbai and Panvel.

Announcing the decision on Sunday, Urban Development Minister Eknath Shinde said, “The demand for medical oxygen has increased due to the Covid-19 pandemic. At present there is severe shortage of oxygen due to rising number of patients. To overcome the shortage, 14 new plants that will generate medical oxygen from the air are being set up under the local municipal corporations.”

Each plant will generate two tonnes of oxygen daily, which can cater to 200 oxygen beds.

Considering the high requirement of oxygen in MMR, the government has decided on three plants in Thane Municipal Corporation, two in Kalyan-Dombivili and Navi Mumbai, and one each in Bhiwandi, Ulhasnagar, Ambarnath, Badlapur, Mira-Bhayander, Vasia-Virar and Panvel.

Shinde said that the process of shortlisting organisations and issuing order for the same has been done. Operation will begin in a few days.

In Gadchiroli in Vidarbha region, the government has decided to install five to six plants to generate 1.5 tonne oxygen daily from the air, Shinde added.