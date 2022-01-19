Govt mulls extending recognition of Urdu medium schools

MAHARASHTRA SCHOOL Education Department is planning to put up a proposal that Urdu medium schools recognised till Class 7 be allowed recognition till Class 12. This comes in the wake of concerns being raised that Muslim girls drop out for want of Urdu schools providing secondary education.

A directive to this effect was given by School Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad following a meeting with officials from the minority development department.

According to the nformation provided by minister Gaikwad’s office, the proposal will be based on schools and areas where such extension approval is possible with immediate effect.

Moreover, Urdu medium schools will also be made a part of bilingual operations in schools across the state where use of functional English language will be mandatory in non-English medium schools. The idea is to ensure introduction of popular English words and terminologies to children to ensure ease of understanding in higher education. In a pilot project beginning next academic year, Gaikwad instructed education department officials to provide Urdu medium schools with books in both languages.

However, according to teachers from the Urdu medium schools, dropping out is not entirely due to lack of higher classes in Urdu medium schools. “This is mainly due to increased demand for English medium learning, considering the restricted employment opportunities. In fact, the bilingual operations in Urdu medium schools shall help in retaining enrollment,”

said Ismail Bagwan, teacher from Anjuman Khairul Islam Urdu High School for Boys, Kurla.

As the president of the Urdu Teachers Association, Mumbai, he said, “Teachers have to be trained to make bilingual operations a success in classrooms.”