Government move rekindles Maratha quota debate in Maharashtra

THE CENTRE’S move to offer 10 per cent reservation in jobs and education to those belonging to economically deprived sections among upper castes on Monday reignited the debate on the politically sensitive Maratha quota in Maharashtra.

On November 30 last year, the BJP-led government in Maharashtra secured the Maharashtra legislature’s nod for offering 16 per cent reservation to the Marathas in government jobs and education under the newly coined Socially and Educationally Backward Class (SEBC) category.

While the state’s Bill is yet to pass the test of judicial scrutiny – several petitions are being heard in the Bombay High Court in relation to it – the Devendra Fadnavis-led state government has been projecting it as a major achievement in the build-up to the 2019 Lok Sabha and assembly polls in the state. The politically influential Maratha community accounts for 33 per cent of the state’s population.

Like the Union Cabinet’s decision on Monday, the Maratha quota also does not extend to those who are above the creamy layer income mark of Rs 8 lakh per annum.

While state politicians from both the ruling and the Opposition parties reacted cautiously to the Centre’s latest move, opinion among the Maratha quota stir activists seemed divided.

When contacted on how the Centre’s decision impacted the Maratha reservation offered by the state, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said, “I will have to study the issue.”

Former Chief Minister and Congress MLA Prithviraj Chavan also said that he’ll have to study the Centre’s decision before commenting. “One will have to see if the move negates the Maratha reservation in the state in any manner,” said Chavan. Senior politicial leaders from both sides also said it will also have to be seen how the move is received by those belonging to the backward castes. The BJP had significantly expanded its base among the Other Backward Castes in the 2014 assembly polls in Maharashtra.