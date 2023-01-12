Govt MoU with RSS-affiliated body to adopt 12 anganwadis

The state women and child welfare department on Wednesday signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Jankalyan Samiti, affiliated to Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), among others to adopt 12 anganwadis in Mumbai.

This comes a day after the state Cabinet cleared a proposal to outsource the work to conduct survey and create awareness about benefits of the Sanjay Gandhi Niradhar Yojana, meant for orphans, to Tarpan Foundation, an NGO run by BJP MLC Shrikant Bhartiya. The state scheme appeals to various welfare organisations to come forward and adopt anganwadis to strengthen them.

Jankalyan Samiti is among six organisations with which the department signed an MoU for adoption of 50 anganwadis. “As per the MoU, these organisations will help the state government for the next 10 years. During this period, these organisations will undertake renovation, colouring and furniture works. It will also carry out works such as capacity building, health check-ups and organise cultural programmes,” said Mangalprabhat Lodha, the Women and Child Welfare Minister.