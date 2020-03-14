Govt may bring ordinance on lines of Andhra’s Disha Act, CM Uddhav Thackeray hints

The government had planned to table a bill during the ongoing budget session of the state legislature. (File) The government had planned to table a bill during the ongoing budget session of the state legislature. (File)

CM Uddhav Thackeray Friday indicated that the state government may bring in an ordinance to introduce a law on the lines of Andhra Pradesh’s Disha Act to curb crime against women. Thackeray was replying to BJP legislator Vinayak Mete, who had raised a question on crimes against women in Beed, his home district, and sought to know the status of the Bill in the Legislative Council.

The government had planned to table a bill during the ongoing budget session of the state legislature. “We had planned to table a bill on the lines of the Act in Andhra Pradesh. A draft is being prepared. But we know we have another challenge coronavirus before us. The session is ending tomorrow and I do not think a bill can be introduced. But we will do whatever is needed to bring this law. If needed, we will bring in an ordinance soon,” Thackeray said.

The CM added the draft is being prepared by the Home department. “We are also consulting legal experts so that there are no loopholes in the law and nobody can misuse it,” he added.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App.