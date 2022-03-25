Govt introduces Bill amending educational institutions Act; Bill to establish special courts for crimes against women passed

The state government on Thursday introduced a Bill in the Assembly amending the Maharashtra Educational Institutions Act 2011 in the Assembly.

The Maharashtra Educational Institutions Act 2011 was enacted to effectively check the exorbitant fees charged by educational institutions. As per this Act, Divisional Fees Regulatory Committee and the Review Committee were formed.

These committees were paid salaries, but later, they began receiving an honorarium.

The Legislative Assembly and Council on Thursday unanimously passed a Bill that aims to establish special courts to ensure speedy trial of cases of crime against women and children under the Shakti Act.

Home Minister Dilip Walse Patil tabled the Bill titled ‘The Maharashtra Exclusive Special Courts (for certain offences against women and children under Shakti Law), 2020’, in both Houses.

“As per the Bill, exclusive special courts can be set up for hearing the cases or existing courts can be given that rank depending upon the situation,” Patil said in the Assembly.