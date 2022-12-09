Govt in deep slumber, SC orders recognising job rights for transgenders not followed, says HC

The Bombay High Court on Thursday pulled up Maharashtra government for being in “deep slumber” for over seven years and not complying with Supreme Court directions recognising rights of the transgender community, including reservation in educational admissions and government jobs.

Chief Justice Dipankar Datta and Justice Abhay Ahuja were hearing a plea filed by the state government, challenging the Maharashtra Administrative Tribunal (MAT) order directing the state to create a “third gender” option for the transgender community for all recruitment conducted for the home department. On Wednesday, the HC had said that it prima facie agreed with the MAT order.

The state had told HC that while it was not against the trans persons, but as it has not yet framed any policy for the community, there were difficulties in creating the “third gender” option in online application forms for home department recruitments.

MAT Chairperson Justice Mridula Bhatkar had passed the orders while hearing a plea filed by Arya Vijay Pujari, a trans person. Pujari had alleged that the Satara Police superintendent, on November 6, had issued an advertisement in the media for recruitment of police constables. When Pujari tried to apply, his form did not provide the option for third gender. He could not fill the column and his application was rejected.

Advocate General Ashutosh Kumbhakoni, appearing for the state, told the HC on Thursday that while along with Pujari’s matter, MAT had directed that the provision of “third gender” should be intoduced for all home department recruitments, there were “genuine legal and practical difficulties” in implementing the same.

“Please do not carry the impression that the state is against transgenders… Rules for armed constable posts only provide recruitments for male, not even female are allowed and provisions for transgenders are not contemplated. Grievances of the applicants need to be addressed,” he argued. He added that the transgender applicants can identify themselves as male or female candidates and can apply for such posts if they fulfil the requirements as per the existing rules.

Noting that the state had not amended the rules despite the SC verdict of 2014, CJ Datta said, “For over seven years, your government has not done anything despite there being an order of the Supreme Court and the government is in deep slumber. You (government) do not perform your functions, which is why citizens are forced to come to courts.”

Advertisement

“Eleven states provide it (third gender option). Why should Maharashtra not provide the same? If society is progressing then why can’t the laws also progress? It is because of such things that courts and Tribunal intervene. Why not welcome that?” he added.

He also suggested to the government that two posts of police constables can be kept vacant for the applicants who had approached MAT. Kumbhakoni agreed to this but said same cannot be done for all posts without amending the laws.

The HC sought state’s response on its queries and posted next hearing for Friday.