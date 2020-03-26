Govt: Housing societies, home owners who ask doctors, nurses to vacate rental properties to face legal action

Passengers waiting for long distance trains at Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus.(Express photo by Nirmal Harindran) Passengers waiting for long distance trains at Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus.(Express photo by Nirmal Harindran)

The state government on Thursday issued a stern warning to housing societies and home owners against asking doctors, nurses or any medical staff living on rent to vacate the property due to the coronavirus outbreak.

In a directive issued by the government, it was pointed out that some instances have surfaced where doctors, nurses or medical staff reporting to work daily are being asked by housing societies to vacate rental properties.

“All citizens should reckon the significant role doctors, nurses and medical staff are playing in such trying times. Their services should be acknowledged and people should extend all support and cooperate with them,” stated the circular.

It further stated that if any home owner or housing society is found asking doctors, nurses or any medical employee to vacate rental homes will face criminal offence under the Medical Act.

The government has issued the circular in all districts. It also made an appeal to doctors, nurses and medical staff to report such matters to local police stations.

In another decision, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Thursday warned against attacking police personnel and said it will not be tolerated by the state government.

“Police are doing their duty. They are empowered to enforce Section 144. They have been directed to ensure there is no violation of guidelines at public places, general stores or markets,” Pawar said.

He also said in the last 48 hours, there have been reports of fights breaking out in which people have attempted to attack police personnel, and that such instances had been reported from the state as well as other parts of country.

“I would like to make it clear that Maharashtra will not tolerate any attack on police personnel,” Pawar said.

He added that citizens should be polite and cooperate with police instead of confronting them.

