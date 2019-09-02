Govt housing schemes: One family eligible for only one flat in Maharashtra, cabinet nod expected soon

A person won’t be eligible to get a flat in a government scheme if he or his immediate family has previously been allotted a flat anywhere in Maharashtra.

Acting on a Bombay High Court order, the Maharashtra government has decided to tighten norms regarding the eligibility of beneficiaries in government housing schemes.

According to information, the state’s housing department has formulated a revised eligibility policy, which makes a person (including his immediate family) eligible for a house under any government scheme only once.

As per the existing policy, there are restrictions only on a second home (in a government scheme) in the same district. Exploiting the provision, sources said several beneficiaries, mainly politicians and bureaucrats, have availed the benefit on multiple occasions.

Earlier on May 4, 2018, the Bombay High Court, which hearing a challenge to an allotment made to a society of sitting HC judges in the suburbs of Mumbai, had ruled that an individual, even if he is a judge or a bureaucrat, should not get another flat if he already has one under a government scheme.

Based on the court’s directives, the housing department has now readied the policy in this regard, which is expected to be placed before the state cabinet in the coming few days. With the government having already committed to the court of unveiling such a policy, sources said that the state cabinet is expected to approve the policy.

According to information, the new policy, once approved, will be applicable for all government housing schemes, and apply across the state. To ascertain that an ineligible beneficiary does not bypass the rule by getting a second allotment done in the name of a family member, the state’s law department has said that the ‘one person, one house’ norm should apply to a beneficiary’s immediate family (wife, dependent child) as well. Meanwhile, the housing department has sought a clarification on whether the norm should also be made applicable for various free-housing rehabilitation schemes.

“We have sought the law department’s view on whether the norm should also apply to rehabilitation schemes where the government provides buildable area incentives in lieu of free rehabilitation of the occupiers,” an official said.

The law department’s clarification has also been sought on whether the norm should apply to government housing schemes where an eligibility exercise was previously conducted previously but the possession of the homes is yet to be given.