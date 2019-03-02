Maharashtra: Govt hikes allowances for police patils, home guards

The state government on Friday raised the monthly honorarium of police patil and daily duty allowance of home guards to Rs 6,500 and Rs 570 respectively. They will also be entitled to health insurance and Atal pension schemes. The decision was taken at a meeting convened by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Friday.

As police patils are an important link between the rural and urban areas, so, the government considered their demands of increased honorarium.

The police patil is a category, which comes under the police force (home department). The role of the police patil is to register the details of births and deaths of villagers and take care of unclaimed properties traced in the village. Apart from these duties, several other village-specific works are given to them under the Bombay Village Police Act. The police patil is subordinate to the police department and taluka magistrate.

At present a police patil draws an honorarium of Rs 3,000 per month, which has been increased to Rs 6,500 per month. The government will set up a new welfare funds scheme. The next of kin of a police patil killed in a Naxal attack will be given a compensation of Rs 5 lakh. The state award funds have been raised from Rs 5,000 to Rs 25,000. A committee to address the modernisation, better amenities and Mahatma Phule Health scheme will be extented to the police patils.

“It is necessary to strengthen the home guards unit with better facilities and financial assistance,” Fadnavis said. The home guards were paid a daily allowance of Rs 300. Now, they will be paid Rs 570 daily. The age limit will be upto 58 years and minimum work for 180 days in a year would be compulsory.