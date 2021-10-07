Govt exempts MbPT hospital makeover deal from stamp duty

The state government on Wednesday exempted the Mumbai Port Trust hospital makeover deal from stamp duty.

The hospital is owned by Mumbai Port Trust, and as part of the makeover, they have to provide 180 beds for present and former employees of Mumbai Port Trust. The MbPT has appointed Zodiac Helotronics to redevelop the place. On Wednesday, the state exempted them from paying stamp duty.

A 600-bedded hospital will come up here and 75 beds will be reserved for state government officers. In February, the Mumbai Port Trust awarded a Rs 693-crore project to upgrade its existing 241-bed hospital into a superspeciality hospital. As per the plan, two buildings will be constructed, each having 300 beds.