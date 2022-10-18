scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Oct 18, 2022

Maharashtra govt employees to get October salary before Diwali

The move will benefit around 93,000 employees of the BMC, and nearly 29,000 employees of the BEST, apart from teachers and health workers.

The move announced by Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis will benefit around 93,000 employees of the BMC and nearly 29,000 employees of the BEST. (File photo)

Around 17 lakh Maharashtra government employees will get the salary for the month of November before Diwali, by October 22. Pensioners will also get their monthly pension by the same day. The decision was approved Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday.

A statement from Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde’s office said the employees and officers would have gotten their October salary and pensioners their pension in November, but the government took the decision to disburse the payments early due to Diwali.

The government’s decision will be applicable to employees from the zilla parishad-approved and education institutes, agricultural and non-agricultural universities which get government grants.

In September, Shinde had announced a Diwali bonus of Rs 22,500 for each employee of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), Brihanmumbai Electricity Supply and Transport (BEST), and teachers associated with the civic body. Meanwhile, health workers will receive one month’s salary as a bonus.

The move will benefit around 93,000 employees of the BMC and nearly 29,000 employees of the BEST, apart from teachers and health workers.

Last week, the Shinde and Fadnavis approved providing a Diwali advance to all non-gazetted government employees in the state. The Group C and B non-gazetted employees will get a festival advance on the lines of Class IV employees.

First published on: 18-10-2022 at 08:50:35 pm
