Govt employees’ strike sees wide participation on Day 1; essential services largely unaffected

The unions have raised 17 demands, including restoration of the old pension scheme for post-2005 recruits, clarity on the new system, and an end to external management of pension funds. While they remain open to dialogue, they said the strike will continue until concrete action is taken.

The indefinite statewide strike called by Maharashtra government and semi-government employees began Tuesday, drawing participation from across districts.

However, the strike caused no major disruption to essential services on the first day.

Employee unions claimed that around 17 lakh workers joined the strike, including staff from state departments, zilla parishads, schools, and sections of the public health system.

Participation was reported from Mumbai, Thane, Pune, Nashik, Sangli, Satara, Raigad and Nagpur, with protests held outside several government offices.

In Thane, attendance at government offices dropped, affecting some public-facing services. In Navi Mumbai, Employees’ State Insurance Scheme (ESIS) staff in Vashi joined the agitation, while in Mumbai, a staffer at the legislators’ hostel also participated, raising slogans on the premises.