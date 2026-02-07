Govt launches statewide drive to measure agricultural land sub-divisions, assign ‘Bhu-Aadhaar’ numbers

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
In a move aimed at modernising land records and strengthening farmers’ land rights, the Maharashtra government has launched a statewide initiative to physically measure sub-divisions (pot hisse) of agricultural land and assign each parcel a Unique Land Parcel Identification Number (ULPIN), also known as ‘Bhu-Aadhaar’.
Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule announced that the initiative seeks to address long-standing discrepancies between official land maps and Records of Rights (7/12 extracts), which have accumulated over decades due to the absence of physical measurements for sub-divisions.
Under the programme, all agricultural plots will undergo physical measurement to update land maps and ensure they are accurately aligned with 7/12 records. Each land parcel will be allotted a ULPIN in accordance with Central government guidelines, serving as a single reference point for all land-related information—similar to an Aadhaar number for individuals.
The initiative also aims to create a comprehensive digital land database to enable seamless access to land details as part of the state’s digital governance push.
According to the Revenue Department, since the first land survey conducted between 1890 and 1930—and particularly between 1992 and December 2024—around 2 crore 12 lakh 76 thousand 499 new land sub-divisions have been created through sale, purchase, inheritance, partition, and other transactions. However, the lack of corresponding physical measurements has resulted in inconsistencies in official records, leading to disputes and complications in land transactions, crop insurance claims, bank loans, and access to government schemes.
To address these issues, the Settlement Commissioner, Pune, will roll out a ‘Pilot Project for Measurement of Sub-Divisions’, beginning in selected areas before being expanded across the state. Private survey institutions will be involved in the process to ensure efficiency and accuracy.
Officials said the initiative is expected to reduce land disputes by clearly defining boundaries and areas, ensure accurate maps that match 7/12 extracts, and facilitate easier access to crop insurance, institutional credit, and government welfare schemes. It is also expected to make land transactions faster and more transparent.
A high-level state committee has been constituted under the chairmanship of the Additional Chief Secretary (Revenue) to oversee the project. District-level committees headed by District Collectors and taluka-level committees under Sub-Divisional Officers will conduct weekly progress reviews.
Commenting on the initiative, Bawankule said, “Protecting farmers’ land rights and introducing transparency are top priorities. By ensuring that maps and 7/12 records match perfectly through this measurement drive and the introduction of Bhu-Aadhaar, we will strengthen the rural economy and provide long-term relief from land-related disputes.”
The project aligns with national efforts to digitise land records and provide farmers with secure, verifiable ownership details.
