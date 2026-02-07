Govt launches statewide drive to measure agricultural land sub-divisions, assign ‘Bhu-Aadhaar’ numbers

Under the programme, all agricultural plots will undergo physical measurement to update land maps and ensure they are accurately aligned with 7/12 records. (File Photo)

In a move aimed at modernising land records and strengthening farmers’ land rights, the Maharashtra government has launched a statewide initiative to physically measure sub-divisions (pot hisse) of agricultural land and assign each parcel a Unique Land Parcel Identification Number (ULPIN), also known as ‘Bhu-Aadhaar’.

Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule announced that the initiative seeks to address long-standing discrepancies between official land maps and Records of Rights (7/12 extracts), which have accumulated over decades due to the absence of physical measurements for sub-divisions.

Under the programme, all agricultural plots will undergo physical measurement to update land maps and ensure they are accurately aligned with 7/12 records. Each land parcel will be allotted a ULPIN in accordance with Central government guidelines, serving as a single reference point for all land-related information—similar to an Aadhaar number for individuals.