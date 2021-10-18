Govt drafts rehab policy for those living in areas prone to floods, landslides

Following the recent floods and landslides in Maharashtra, the state government has drafted a rehabilitation policy for people living in areas that are prone to floods and landslides.

Sources said that the policy — which is prepared for rural areas — proposes to give an option of relocation to safer areas or opting for compensation for land and transfer of the land to the government.

An official said that the policy proposes that the District Disaster Management Authorities (DDMA) will identify the dangerously placed areas and prepare a list of people for relocation to safer location.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray visited Raigad, one of the worst-affected areas by the floods this year. (Express Photo) Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray visited Raigad, one of the worst-affected areas by the floods this year. (Express Photo)

“The location may be finalised by holding discussion with the people. If the people accept the move to safer locations, their existing structures or land will be transferred to the government’s name and the government will provide them alternate accommodation and basic amenities. In case some people want to sell their land, then the government will buy it as per land acquisition norms, but they won’t be able to avail of benefits of alternate accommodation,” said an official.

After the floods and landslides in July, Thackeray had directed that a comprehensive and permanent policy be formulated for citizens in landslide-prone areas as well as those living within the blue line, which is marked considering maximum flood discharge in 25 years. Last month, the state cabinet set aside Rs 7,000 crore for long-term flood mitigation measures.

The official said that after identification of the dangerously placed areas by DDMAs, a technical committee will go through it for approval and then the government will give final approval to it.

Buses submerged in flooded Chiplun bus stand. (Express Photo) Buses submerged in flooded Chiplun bus stand. (Express Photo)

Another official said that the people who will be relocated or can opt for selling their structures to the government must have legal structures or they can be regularised under the existing norms. Those opting for selling their structures will get compensation that is five times its value, said the official.

The official also said that this is to ensure that all the people falling in the dangerously placed areas will get relocated. “Also, the land will be with the government, which can be then used for forestry as it cannot be put to use for habitation,” said the official.

The official added that the rehabilitation policy would be finalized soon and then it may be placed before the state cabinet for approval.