Maharashtra Government extends deadline for digital minority status applications by 6 months

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis ordered that all approvals be kept in abeyance pending review. (File)

The Maharashtra government has extended the deadline for minority educational institutions to apply for digitally signed minority status certificates by six months, even as the overall process of granting minority status remains suspended amid an ongoing inquiry into alleged irregularities.

A month after the earlier deadline ended on April 20, the Minority Development Department (MDD) issued a fresh government resolution extending the deadline till October 20, 2026.

“The extension is only for those institutions which had applied before the controversy and the process of granting the status was complete. As of now the procedure is halted and no new applications are being entertained,” said Yogesh Mhase, Secretary, Minority Development Department.