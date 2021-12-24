Govt committed to give Rs 50k to farmers who repay loans regularly: Ajit Pawar

The Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government is committed to providing an incentive of Rs 50,000 to farmers who repay crop loans regularly under the Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Loan Waiver Scheme, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar said in the state Assembly Friday. He was responding to a question by Shiv Sena MLA Prakash Abitkar on the status of incentives announced for farmers.

“The government will give financial assistance of Rs 50,000 as incentive to farmers who repay their crop loans regularly,” said Pawar, who also holds the finance and planning portfolio.

Conceding the delay in disbursing the promised incentives, Pawar expressed concerns over revenue shortfall. “The state’s revenue has reduced by Rs 1.5 lakh crore during the pandemic-induced prolonged lockdowns,” he said. However, once the situation returns to normal and the state’s finances improve, the government will ensure that each eligible farmer receives the Rs 50,000 incentive.

On coming to power in the state two years ago, the MVA government had announced the Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Loan Waiver scheme under which farmers are eligible for a complete crop loan waiver up to Rs 2 lakh. Those with loans over Rs 2 lakh could repay the remaining amount to be eligible for the waiver.

“Under this waiver scheme, the government has disbursed Rs 20,290 crore to 31.81 lakh farmers,” Pawar said. For those who had been regular with repayment of loans, the government announced an incentive of Rs 50,000.

During the budget session in March, the state government had also introduced a zero-interest scheme for farmers under which they can avail loans up to Rs 3 lakh. “Maharashtra is perhaps the only state which has given zero-interest crop loans up to Rs 3 lakh for farmers,” Pawar said.