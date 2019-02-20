Govt committed to build tallest Shivaji statue in Arabian Sea: Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis

CHIEF MINISTER Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday reiterated that the state government was committed to building a grand memorial of warrior king Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in Arabian Sea, which would also be the tallest statue in the world.

Paying tribute to Chhatrapati Shivaji on his birth anniversary at a rally in Shivneri Fort in Pune district, Fadnavis said that Maharashtra will always be guided by the life and teachings of warrior king.

“In the history of the entire world, Shivaji’s administration and battles hold special appeal and depicts his lofty ideals and administration… What is most significant about Shivaji was his ability to awaken and inspire the most ordinary individuals…,” he added.

On the Shivaji statue project, Fadnavis said; “The government is committed to a grand memorial of Shivaji in Arabian Sea. It will be the tallest statue in the world… The objective is to convey to the world the great life and works of Shivaji.”

Currently, the project is on hold after the PWD last month asked the contractor to stop work days after the Supreme Court, while hearing a special leave petition, orally asked the state not to proceed with the construction activity on the statue.

On Maratha reservation, the Chief Minister said, “Our government has fulfilled its promise by sanctioning reservation for the Marathas in government jobs and education… The government will also withdraw all cases pending against Maratha youths who were booked during their protest for quota.”