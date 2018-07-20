Govt committed to 16% reservation in jobs for Marathas: Devendra Fadnavis

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. (File) Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. (File)

Maharashtra will provide 16 per cent reservation in government jobs to the Maratha community, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis told the state Assembly on Thursday. Reiterating its commitment to the cause, the government said the recruitment drive would be taken up once Maratha reservation gets constitutional and legal sanction.

The Maratha politics had taken centre stage in the ongoing Monsoon Session of the Assembly in Nagpur, after the community threatened to stop Fadnavis from performing the annual worship of Lord Vitthal in the temple town of Pandharpur on July 23.

“The Maharashtra government is committed to the issue of Maratha reservation in jobs and education. We will reserve 16 per cent jobs for the Maratha community in the government sector,” the CM said in the Assembly.

He maintained that the upcoming recruitment drive for 72,000 jobs in various government departments will not impact the 16 per cent quota reserved for the Maratha community. “Beyond these 72,000 jobs, there are more openings in the government. These would help to accommodate 16 per cent Marathas in the government sectors,” Fadnavis said.

The CM, meanwhile, said: “The government cannot suo moto declare Maratha reservation. The matter is before the court.” In 2014, the HC had stayed implementation of the erstwhile Congress-NCP government’s decision to provide reservation to Marathas, who have been demanding quota in government jobs and education under the Other Backward Classes category.

Fadnavis also urged members of the Maratha community to not stage protests in Pandharpur on July 23. “Several lakh devotees across Maharashtra converge in Pandharpur during the annual pilgrimage. It has its own sanctity. Let nobody hold people hostage and turn Pandharpur into a political battle turf. This would cause hardship and hurt the sentiments of the pilgrims.”

The CM’s statement came after Congress MLA Bharat Bhalke, who represents Pandharpur Assembly constituency, said: “More than 10 lakh devotees will reach Padharpur. Maratha groups have warned that they would not allow the CM to perform worship unless their reservation demand is fulfilled. This is a serious matter and could lead to trouble. The government should immediately respond.”

Bhalke sentiments were echoed by Opposition leader Radhakrishna Vikhe-Patil and NCP’s Ajit Pawar. In response, Fadnavis elaborated on the status of Maratha reservation and Rs 1,200-crore welfare projects being executed by the government for students. Detailing the schemes, Fadnavis said Maratha students have been provided 50 per cent fee subsidy in 603 courses, including medical and engineering. “The government has provided hostels in every district. Welfare schemes are being availed by students whose family annual income is less than Rs 8 lakh. In places where there are no hostel facilities, students are provided Rs 30,000 and Rs 20,000 annually for lodging and boarding in urban and rural areas, respectively,” he added.

The Maharashtra State Backward Class Commission (MSBCC), led by Justice (retd) M G Gaikwad, which is conducting a study to ascertain the social and economical backwardness of the community, is in the final stages of the survey. “The MSBCC has conducted a detail survey. The report will be based on findings from five villages selected in every district across the state,” said the CM. On the demand for reservation for the Dhangar (shepherd) community, the CM said: “The Tata Institute of Social Sciences has been entrusted the task to conduct a survey on the Dhangar community, which is in its final stages. A comprehensive report will be submitted soon.”

“Based on that report, we would make a recommendation to the Centre,” he added. Members of the Dhangar community have been demanding reservation under the Scheduled Tribe category.

