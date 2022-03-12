Govt commits to spend Rs 11,000 cr on augmenting health infra in 3 years

Laying an outlay of Rs 3,183 crore for augmenting public health in its Budget, the Maharashtra government on Friday said that it is committed to spend Rs 11,000 crore over the next three years to improve health infrastructure in the state.

“In last year’s Budget speech, a four-year project worth Rs 7,500 crore was announced for the upgradation and construction of health institutions. The government has decided to avail a loan of Rs 3,948 crore from HUDCO for this project. In 2022-23, Rs 2,000 crore will be provided for this project through HUDCO loan assistance and Rs 1,331 crore will be provided for the grant as per the recommendation of 15th Finance Commission. In addition to the regular budget, the government plans to spend about Rs 11,000 crore on health services in the next three years,” Finance Minister and Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar said during his Budget speech.

As part of its plans to ramp up health infrastructure, the Budget has allocated Rs 100 crore for capital expenditure and Rs 18 crore for recurring expenditure to set up level-1 trauma care units of 50 beds each at Nanded, Amravati, Jalna, Bhandara, Ahmednagar and Satara.

This allocation has been done as the many critically injured patients have to go to private hospitals as there is no level-1 government trauma care unit outside Mumbai.

The state has also decided to make lithotripsy – a treatment to remove kidney stones without surgery – available to poor patients in rural government hospitals. It has proposed to start this treatment in all 200-bed hospitals in the next three years.

For treatment of cancer, eight mobile diagnostic cancer vans are being provided for eight health circles at a cost of Rs 8 crore.

Moreover, women and neonatal hospitals will be established in all districts. Accordingly, 100-bed women hospitals will be set up at Hingoli, Yavatmal, Buldhana, Sangli, Satara, Kolhapur, Sindhudurg, Wardha, Bhandara, Jalgaon, Ahmednagar, Dhule, Solapur, Ratnagiri, Aurangabad and Raigad.

The state will also construct a 365-bed regional psychiatric hospital at Jalna at a cost of Rs 60 crore.

Telemedicine centres will be set up in every district hospital to make available diagnostic and treatment services of expert doctors in metropolitan cities.

The government has also decided to increase the admission capacity for postgraduate education in medicine.

It has decided to establish postgraduate institutes at St George Hospital in Mumbai, Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Super Specialty Institute in Nagpur and Maharashtra Institute of Health Sciences in Nashik. Modern physiotherapy techniques will be included in the course. Further, the MVA government plans to establish a high-tech ‘Indrayani Medicity’ on 300 acre near Pune city.

This city will have hospitals, medical research units as well as pharmaceutical manufacturing, wellness and physiotherapy centres. It will be the first medical colony in the country to have all treatments available at one place.