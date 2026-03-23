Govt clubs Ajit Pawar plane crash with other subjects in Assembly debate

Crash site in Baramati where DCM Ajit Pawar and 6 others killed in a flight craft. (Express photo by Arul Horizon)

The Maharashtra Legislative Assembly took up the aircraft crash that killed former deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar for discussion on Monday – two days before the conclusion of the ongoing Budget session.

However, instead of allowing an independent debate on the issue, it was clubbed with other subjects under Rule 293.

The matter was raised in the Assembly by MLA Chetan Tupe, who belonged to the NCP, which was led by Ajit Pawar.

“It is being said that black box in the aircraft which crashed was destroyed. This is unacceptable and beyond reasoning. After the accident, the watch which Ajit Pawar was wearing was recovered. From the accident site, even mobile phones with data intact were recovered. Therefore, it was difficult to believe that black box, which is made to withstand the worst conditions, has been destroyed,” Tupe said.