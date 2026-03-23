Govt clubs Ajit Pawar plane crash with other subjects in Assembly debate

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The Maharashtra Legislative Assembly took up the aircraft crash that killed former deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar for discussion on Monday – two days before the conclusion of the ongoing Budget session.
However, instead of allowing an independent debate on the issue, it was clubbed with other subjects under Rule 293.
The matter was raised in the Assembly by MLA Chetan Tupe, who belonged to the NCP, which was led by Ajit Pawar.
“It is being said that black box in the aircraft which crashed was destroyed. This is unacceptable and beyond reasoning. After the accident, the watch which Ajit Pawar was wearing was recovered. From the accident site, even mobile phones with data intact were recovered. Therefore, it was difficult to believe that black box, which is made to withstand the worst conditions, has been destroyed,” Tupe said.
The NCP and NCP (SP) leaders have been in the forefront demanding the discussion on January 28 plane crash in the ongoing budget session since it commenced last month.
Raising questions on the crash, the NCP MLA added: “The manner in which the airplane crashed needs answers. Why did the plane disappear from the radar? Why was it allowed to land if there was a visibility issue?. And if there can be lapses or oversight in his case, then those responsible should be held accountable.”
Earlier, another NCP MLA Amol Mitkari noted, “ On March 28, it will be two months of the accident. Unfortunately, there has been no concrete information to establish the cause.”
Meanwhile, State Legislative Council Chairman Ram Shinde that the discussion on aircraft crash will be allowed in the last two days.
The month long ongoing budget session which started on February 26 will conclude on March 25.
Several MLAs in the NCP and NCP (SP) lamented that the crash that killed Pawar was never given the priority it deserved in the Assembly discussions as the government clubbed it along with other issues.
A senior Congress leader requesting anonymity said, “ The problem is NCP is an alliance partner of the BJP led Mahayuti government. They should have forced the government for an independent debate and discussion during the session. If they did not express resentment when matter was clubbed with other issues, what can we do.”
However, Deputy Chairperson of Legislative Council Neelam Gorhe directed the state government to make note of the concerns raised regarding the accident and take necessary steps.
BJP minister Ashish Shelar said the government would address the concern and convey it to appropriate authorities.
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