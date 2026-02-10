Govt clears land policy for ‘Third Mumbai’, Rs 6,000 crore loan for Purandar airport

The state Cabinet on Tuesday approved a comprehensive land acquisition and allotment policy for the proposed “third Mumbai”, which is coming up in the influence zone of the Atal Setu (Mumbai Trans Harbour Link) .

The policy will apply to projects undertaken by the NavNagar Development Authority and the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) in the Atal Setu impact area. Land can be acquired through mutual agreement under the Maharashtra Regional and Town Planning Act, 1966, or under the 2013 land acquisition law.

The government has approved compensation through cash, Floor Space Index (FSI) or Transferable Development Rights (TDR).

A 22.5 per cent developed land return scheme will be implemented. If the returnable plot is less than 40 sq m, compensation will be paid in cash.