Govt clears land policy for ‘Third Mumbai’, Rs 6,000 crore loan for Purandar airport

The state Cabinet on Tuesday approved a comprehensive land acquisition and allotment policy for the proposed “third Mumbai”, which is coming up in the influence zone of the Atal Setu (Mumbai Trans Harbour Link) .
The policy will apply to projects undertaken by the NavNagar Development Authority and the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) in the Atal Setu impact area. Land can be acquired through mutual agreement under the Maharashtra Regional and Town Planning Act, 1966, or under the 2013 land acquisition law.
The government has approved compensation through cash, Floor Space Index (FSI) or Transferable Development Rights (TDR).
A 22.5 per cent developed land return scheme will be implemented. If the returnable plot is less than 40 sq m, compensation will be paid in cash.
A “pass-through” policy has also been cleared for undeveloped areas. Under this, landholders will bear the acquisition cost, registration charges and a 15 per cent administrative charge payable to MMRDA. Land will be allotted on an “as-is-where-is” basis. Any additional compensation awarded later will be recovered from the allottee.
To attract foreign direct investment (FDI), industries bringing in FDI will get priority in land allotment. A minimum of 100 acres must be acquired, with at least Rs 250 crore investment within four years per 100 acres. Sale of undeveloped land will not be permitted. Up to 25 per cent of the developed area can be used for FDI-linked activity. MMRDA has been directed to frame detailed land allotment rules and a revenue model.
The Cabinet, chaired by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, also approved the transfer of 12.76 hectares of government land at Mouje Vikaswadi in Karveer taluka in Kolhapur for an international-standard cricket stadium. The land will be given free of cost to the School Education and Sports Department.
The Cabinet also approved raising a loan of Rs 6,000 crore for land acquisition for the proposed Purandar airport in Pune district. The loan will be backed by a state guarantee.
Email notices in revenue hearings
In a move aimed at cutting delays in revenue courts, the cabinet approved an amendment to the Maharashtra Land Revenue Code, 1966, allowing notices for revenue hearings to be served through email. The decision came on a proposal moved by Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule.
Until now, notices had to be delivered by hand or post, a process that often led to delays when letters were returned, addresses were incorrect, or parties claimed they never received them. These disputes frequently resulted in repeated postponements of hearings.
With the change in law, a notice sent to a party’s registered email address will now be treated as officially served. The government says this will help speed up thousands of pending land-related cases across the state.
Nearly 12,000 such matters are currently pending at the secretariat level, many held up at the notice stage.
Bawankule said the change would make the system quicker and fairer. “For years, hearings were delayed because people claimed they never received notices. Once email notices are recognised by law, this excuse will no longer hold,” he said.
The amendment will come into effect after formal notification, and is expected to apply to both existing and new revenue cases across the state.
