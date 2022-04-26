Govt can’t be hypersensitive, say Navneet and Ravi as they file for bail

SEEKING BAIL before the sessions court on Monday, MP Navneet Rana and her husband MLA Ravi Rana have said that their announcement to chant Hanuman Chalisa at Matoshree, the residence of Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, was for the purpose of enlisting popular support and cannot be said to be done to incite violence, hatred or cause public disorder. The couple has also said that their arrest on Saturday by the Mumbai Police was made under pressure in a high-handed manner out of political opposition. The bail plea states that the government cannot afford to be ‘hypersensitive and impervious to criticism’.

The Rana couple was produced before a holiday court in Bandra on Sunday. The court refused to grant police custody of the couple to the investigators and sent them to judicial custody till May 6. They filed a bail plea before the court but have undertaken to withdraw it and filed a plea before the sessions court which will come up for hearing on Tuesday.

The bail plea, filed through lawyer Rizwan Merchant, states that after a notice was sent by the police to them, warning them against executing their announcement to recite Hanuman Chalisa at Matoshree, they announced that they were withdrawing their decision. The plea states that the couple had then remained confined to their residence hence no offences as alleged are made out against them. The plea says that they were arrested despite the public notice of withdrawal from their residence and compliance with the Mumbai Police notice.