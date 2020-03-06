Maharashtra: Govt brings Bill to postpone cooperative bank polls

As per the earlier schedule, the elections were to be completed between April and June 2020 (File) As per the earlier schedule, the elections were to be completed between April and June 2020 (File)

The state government’s decision to postpone the elections in districts cooperative banks citing farm loan waiver and natural calamities drew a strong response from the BJP in the Legislative Assembly on Thursday.

A Bill to amend the Maharashtra Co-operative Societies Act 1960 was passed in the Assembly giving the government an upper hand in determining the polls to the 21 district cooperative banks. As per the earlier schedule, the elections were to be completed between April and June 2020.

Cooperative Minister Balasaheb Patil said, “The government has taken a decision to put on hold cooperative bank elections because of the ongoing loan waiver process for farmers.

Under the Act, the government has the right to take such a decision if there are natural calamities.” Opposition leader Devendra Fadnavis termed the decision a gross violation of the Constitution.

BJP leader Sudhir Mungantiwar said, “The government should send the bill to a select committee. Let them scrutinise it and then take a final decision.”

