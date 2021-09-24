Govt blames Centre for everything, draws parallel with other states, says Fadnavis

To cover up growing instances of crime against women in Maharashtra, the Uddhav Thackeray government has displayed its insensitivity by pointing fingers at other states, BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis said on Thursday.

“The state government is increasingly resorting to holding the Centre responsible for everything or drawing parallels with other states. It has done the same in the two instances of rape (that took place recently in the state),” Fadnavis told mediapersons.

“The CM and the home minister should take concrete steps to stop crime against women. The growing incidents is a cause of very serious concern,” he added.

In a fresh war of letters, days after Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari had written to the state government, asking it to consider a two-day Assembly session to discuss women’s safety against the backdrop of the Sakinaka rape, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray had earlier this week suggested that Koshyari should write to the Union government seeking a four-day Parliament session to discuss the national issue of crime against women.

Thackeray had said that Koshyari should request the Prime Minister and home minister to convene Parliament to talk about the image of Delhi as the “rape capital” as well as of Hathras, Unnao and Badaun gangrapes in Uttar Pradesh and similar incidents in Uttarakhand and Gujarat — all BJP-ruled states.

“Now, what message are you sending? Such counter tactic to cover up crime does not help and it emboldens perpetrators of the crime… Maharashtra will not tolerate a single instance of crime against woman,” said Fadnavis.

“Politics over crime against women cannot be justified in any progressive and civilised state. The government should take serious action instead of shedding its responsibilities,” he added.