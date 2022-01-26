Govt begins acquiring land for more rail tracks between Kalyan, Badlapur

THE STATE government has begun work for land acquisition for the third and fourth track between Kalyan junction and Badlapur station on the Central Railway. The addition of tracks is expected to streamline and increase the capacity on suburban trains.

The total land required is 13.62 hectares of which 10.45 hectares is private and 3.16 hectares is government land. Recently, the Thane collectorate published a notice to acquire the last 6.26 hectares of land between Kalyan and Badlapur.

The project is being executed by Mumbai Rail Vikas Corporation (MRVC) and its spokesperson said the land acquisition proposal has been submitted to the state government and provisional award has been declared.

The third and fourth tracks are a part of Mumbai Urban Transport Project IIIA and were approved by the Union Cabinet in April 2019. The 14.6 km-long corridor, at Rs 1,553 crore, is expected to be completed by 2025.

Badlapur, Ambarnath, Ulhasnagar are some of the most developing cities on the Kalyan Karjat corridor and suburban train services can increase if there is a separate line for the outstation trains. A senior official of the Mumbai Metropolitran Region Development Authority said, “Satellite towns of Mumbai on the boundary of MMR are poor in terms of civic transport and the only way to improve connectivity is better rail network. Currently, Metro network can connect these towns only till Kalyan and the Kanjur Marg Badlapur Metro will take at least 10 years to come.’’

The MRVC spokesperson said that work on the Kalyan Kasara quadrapuling is also taking place. A third line is being developed by the construction department of Central Railway and the fourth line is being developed by MRVC.